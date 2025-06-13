Influencer with 60K followers, Vikrant Massey’s friend: Spotlight on crew onboard AI171

Air India's crew onboard AI171 were dreamers, achievers and beloved family members.

But the saddest part is no one survived the deadly plane crash that goes down in the remorseful pages of aviation history.

Before we give you a lowdown on the crew members who boarded AI171, you must know that there was a son who called his mother one last time and a young flight attendant had just become a source of inspiration for countless young girls in her village.

1 11 Roshni Rajendra Songhare (Instagram/@sky_loves_her)

Roshni Rajendra Songhare, crew member

A 27-year-old flight attendant and Instagram influencer with close to 60,000 followers.

A resident of Dombivili, Roshni had recently joined Air India and was about to get married this year, according to ABP Ananda.

Her Instagram handle, @sky_loves_her, reflected her love for flying.

At the time of the crash, her follower count was around 54,000. It rose by 4,000 soon after news of her death emerged.

She lived with her parents and brother in New Umiya Krupa Society and was remembered by neighbours as a bright young woman whose Air India uniform had become a source of pride for the entire locality.

2 11 Clive Kunder (Picture from social media)

Clive Kunder, first officer

A bachelor from Borivali, Clive came from a family steeped in aviation.

His mother had been a flight attendant with Air India and Clive had studied at Bombay Flying Club in Juhu before joining the airline five years ago.

He had 1100 hours of flying experience.

His sister Kliene, speaking from Sydney, said their parents were with her when the news broke. “We are leaving on Friday for Ahmedabad to find out how he is,” she said.

3 11 Vikrant Massey's instagram story for his friend "Clive Kunder".

Actor Vikrant Massey posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing that Clive was his family friend and son of his uncle, Clifford Kunder. “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones... It pains me even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight,” the actor wrote.

4 11 Deepak Pathak (Picture from social media)

Deepak Pathak, crew member

Deepak Pathak, another crew member, was known for his discipline and love for family.

Based in Badlapur and with over 11 years of experience at Air India, he never missed calling home before a flight.

On Thursday, he followed that routine one last time, greeting his mother with a “good morning” before boarding.

His family clung to hope when his phone kept ringing after the crash, before authorities confirmed the worst.

5 11 Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. (PTI)

Maithili Moreshwar Patil, crew member

For 24-year-old Maithili Moreshwar Patil from Nhava village in Panvel, the job at Air India was a dream come true.

A trailblazer for girls in her village, Maithili had studied at TS Rahman Vidyalaya and pursued an aviation course with full support from her family, despite financial challenges.

She was the eldest of four siblings. “She was our pride,” said a neighbour.

Villagers gathered at the house of Maithili Moreshwar Patil after news of the tragedy started dominating news headlines, with most recollecting the hard work she put in to pursue her dreams in the aviation sector despite coming from a humble background.

6 11 The site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Pilot

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 60, had been with Air India for decades and was just a few months away from retirement.

He lived in Jalvayu Vihar in Powai with his 90-year-old father.

“He was very reserved, disciplined,” said a neighbour, recalling how the captain’s presence in uniform was a common but proud sight.

His older sister lives in Delhi, and her two sons have also taken up flying as a profession.

7 11 Damage at a building following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI)

Saineeta Chakravarty, crew member

Saineeta Chakravarty, 35, or ‘Pinky’ to her loved ones, was a resident of Juhu Koliwada.

She had recently joined Air India after serving with Go Air.

Her childhood friend Nicky D’Souza recalled their school and college days together.

“Even after she shifted, I would catch a glimpse of her occasionally in her uniform,” he said. “She worked hard to reach where she was.”

8 11 Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam (Picture from social media)

Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a crew member

From Thoubal district in Manipur came 22-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a Meitei who had joined the airline in October 2022.

Her family, gathered at their home in Awang Leikei, were seen flipping through photo albums, searching for memories.

“My child, my child, I raised with these hands,” her mother cried. “Where are you?”

9 11 The site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Aparna Mahdik, flight attendant

Aparna Mahdik, a flight attendant, was on board while her husband Amol Mahdik, also a cabin crew member with Air India, was flying to Delhi.

The couple has an 8-year-old daughter who is currently being cared for by Amol’s mother.

The Mahdiks are related to Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunil Tatkare.

“Aparna and Amol fell in love while flying for Air India,” said Sanjay Tatkare, the party’s spokesperson.

10 11 Damage at a building following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI)

Shraddha Dhavan, cabin supervisor

Senior cabin supervisor Shraddha Dhavan, 44, had been with Air India for over 21 years.

She had left her MBA midway to follow her heart into aviation.

She met her husband C K Rajesh, also a cabin crew member, during her early years at the airline.

The couple lived in Mulund and have a 13-year-old daughter. “She loved her work,” said her brother Vivek.

11 11 Manisha Thapa (Picture from social media)

Manisha Thapa

A member of the Gorkha community from Bihar, had completed her graduation in Economics before entering aviation.

An admired figure among Air India’s younger crew members, she was praised for her dedication and inspiring journey.

Other crew members included Lamnunthem Singson and Irfan Shaikh.

Singson, in her late twenties, was from the Kuki-Zo community.

Originally from Imphal, her family had moved to Kangpokpi after ethnic clashes in Manipur.