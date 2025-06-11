MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
YouTuber Nischay Malhan ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore

Known as Triggered Insaan online, Malhan got engaged to Rathore in 2024 after dating for six years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.06.25, 03:09 PM

Popular YouTuber Triggered Insaan aka Nischay Malhan, married his long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week. Here’s a look. 

Instagram/ @triggeredinsaan
Nischay sported an ivory sherwani with textured embroidery, while Ruchika looked glamorous in a red lehenga with golden embroidery, paired with heavy kundan jewellery and a maang tikka. 

Instagram/ @triggeredinsaan

“Forever,” Nischay wrote on Instagram while sharing the wedding photos.

Instagram/ @triggeredinsaan

The couple fell in love in 2018 when they met as college students. They got engaged in December 2024. 

Instagram/ @triggeredinsaan

Nischay, who is a computer science graduate from IIT Delhi, turned into a full-time YouTuber after working at MNCs for a few years. He rose to fame for his comedic sketches, rants, and Minecraft content. 

Instagram/ @triggeredinsaan

Ruchika is a content creator who shares travel and lifestyle videos on social media, with over a million followers. 

