YouTuber Nischay Malhan ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore

Popular YouTuber Triggered Insaan aka Nischay Malhan, married his long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week. Here’s a look.

Nischay sported an ivory sherwani with textured embroidery, while Ruchika looked glamorous in a red lehenga with golden embroidery, paired with heavy kundan jewellery and a maang tikka.

“Forever,” Nischay wrote on Instagram while sharing the wedding photos.

The couple fell in love in 2018 when they met as college students. They got engaged in December 2024.

Nischay, who is a computer science graduate from IIT Delhi, turned into a full-time YouTuber after working at MNCs for a few years. He rose to fame for his comedic sketches, rants, and Minecraft content.

Ruchika is a content creator who shares travel and lifestyle videos on social media, with over a million followers.

