Immigration protests: Four months after saying 'I'm king', Donald Trump does a Uno reverse

As major cities across the United States brace for a wave of weekend protests, Donald Trump is seeking to distance himself from claims of authoritarianism, even as he orders military deployments and pushes forward with aggressive federal immigration enforcement.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to participate in “No Kings” rallies planned in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, coinciding with Trump’s military parade scheduled in Washington, D.C., on Saturday...and notably, his 79th birthday.

1 5 Protestors march during a protest against federal immigration arrests in Seattle (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remarks represent a shift from previous statements.

In February, he had invoked royal language during a dispute with Democrats over congestion pricing in New York City, posting on social media: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

The White House’s official X (formerly Twitter) account even shared an image of Trump wearing a crown. A federal judge later blocked the administration’s attempt to halt the city’s congestion pricing plan.

Now, amid growing scrutiny over immigration raids and concerns over executive overreach, Trump appears to be walking back such monarchical allusions.

“A king would say, ‘I’m not going to get this,’” he said Thursday, appearing to contrast himself with absolute rulers. “A king wouldn’t even have the California mandate to even be talking,” he added, referencing joint congressional resolutions he signed that block California’s efforts to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.

2 5 Protesters against U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement raids march through San Francisco's Mission district (PTI)

Though many recent protests have been peaceful, several cities have seen violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

In Seattle, protesters marched to a federal building handling immigration cases, where they set a dumpster on fire and spray-painted slogans including “Abolish ICE Now.”

Police reported that protesters hurled fireworks and rocks; officers responded with pepper spray.

3 5 A protester detained by police shouts slogans inside a police vehicle during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles(REUTERS)

In Las Vegas, streets near the federal courthouse were blocked by protestors before police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly. Tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowds, according to local media. Similar incidents unfolded in Texas, with brief confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement in Austin and Dallas.

Against this backdrop of unrest, Trump has ordered the deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from civil rights advocates and Democratic leaders.

4 5 A person holds a flyer during a protest against federal immigration sweeps near the U.S. immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York(REUTERS)

At the White House on Thursday, Trump responded sharply when asked about the “No Kings” protests timed with his parade. “I don’t feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” he told an audience of Republican lawmakers and allies, drawing laughter from the room. “No, no. We’re not a king. We’re not a king at all, thank you very much.”

Despite his attempt to downplay claims of authoritarianism, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged Thursday that the administration would not relent in its immigration crackdown, despite the unrest. “We will not be intimidated,” Noem said in a press briefing. “The President is acting to protect American sovereignty.”

5 5 Law enforcement officers stand guard, during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles(REUTERS)

California senator Alex Padilla, was forcibly removed after he interrupted a Los Angeles news conference held by Noem on immigration.

Padilla, a California Democrat, was removed as he tried to shout over Noem.

“I think everybody in America would agree that that was inappropriate,” Noem said.

Newsom called the removal “outrageous, dictatorial and shameful.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly echoed Noem's sentiment, defending Trump’s authority amid ongoing legal battles. “The district court has no authority to usurp the President’s authority as Commander in Chief,” she said, adding that recent rulings “put our brave federal officials in danger.”

While much of the protest activity has been concentrated near federal buildings and detention centres, tensions are expected to escalate over the weekend as organisers mobilise for Saturday’s coordinated “No Kings” actions.

Whether Trump’s denial of kingship convinces the thousands planning to march remains to be seen.