Russia, China, UN slam Israeli strikes on Iran; Trump says 'excellent’, Khamenei vows revenge

Tensions in West Asia reached a critical point early Friday as Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military complexes.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring an atomic weapon, according to Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed striking "dozens" of nuclear and military targets, with an official stating Iran possessed enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

1 9 A firefighter stands on a crane at the scene of an explosion at a residence compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Netanyahu declared a "decisive moment in Israel's history," vowing the operation would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed "severe punishment" for what he termed a "satanic, bloodstained crime" by the "Zionist regime."

He warned that Israel had "prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu, who briefed him on the evolving security situation following the strikes.

2 9 X/@narendramodi

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Received a phone call from PM Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

The strikes reportedly killed several key military commanders, including the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri.

Iran also launched approximately 100 drones towards Israeli territory in retaliation.

3 9 Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. (Reuters)

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, claimed US involvement and stated, "Israel and the United States will pay a heavy price for the attack."

The US has shifted military resources in the Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials said to AP.

Two US officials stated there was no US assistance or involvement in the Israeli operation.

4 9 A rescuer looks out from a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. (Reuters)

US media reports indicated President Donald Trump was convening a cabinet meeting.

In an interview with ABC News, President Trump described the Israeli attack as "excellent," warning there was "much more to come."

He added, "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit."

5 9 Donald Trump (Reyters)

Trump also revealed he had issued a 60-day ultimatum to Iran for a nuclear deal before the strikes, but implied Tehran now has a "second chance."

US state secretary Marco Rubio clarified, "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region." He warned: "Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

Russia

Russia condemned the "unprovoked" Israeli airstrikes, expressing extreme concern over the "dangerous escalation."

The foreign ministry stated the military action violated the UN Charter and international law, calling such strikes on a sovereign UN member state "categorically unacceptable."

It emphasised that the Iranian nuclear program issue "cannot be resolved by military force and can only be achieved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means."

6 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. (Reuters)

The Kremlin confirmed President Vladimir Putin was "constantly briefed online" as the situation developed, and the Russian civil aviation agency "Rosaviatsiya" suspended flights to Israel, Iran and Emirates until June 23.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, called for "maximum restraint," immediate de-escalation, and a diplomatic resolution.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas affirmed, "diplomacy remains the best path forward."

7 9 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Reuters)

United Nations

A spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned any military escalation, expressing particular concern over attacks on nuclear installations while talks were underway. He urged "maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict."

Oman

The mediator in Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, Oman, denounced the act as a "dangerous, reckless escalation" and a "flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter." It held Israel "responsible for this escalation and its consequences."

NATO

Secretary-General Mark Rutte described it as a "unilateral action by Israel" and stressed the importance for allies, including the US, "to work as we speak to de-escalate."

8 9 IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)

IAEA

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, called for "maximum restraint" and warned that any military action jeopardising nuclear facilities risks "grave consequences." He offered to travel to Iran to assess the situation.

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on both sides to "refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilise the entire region."

France

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged restraint, acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense while expressing serious concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program.

China

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian "opposes the violation of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," and called on all parties to "do more things that promote regional peace and stability."

9 9 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reuters)

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Israel was seeking to drag the world into "disaster," urging the international community to stop Israel’s "banditry." He called Israel's actions a "clear provocation that disregards international law."

Czech Republic

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky expressed "a great deal of understanding for... military action to deter the production of a nuclear bomb in the region."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia expressed "strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms."

The volatile situation remains fluid as the world watches anxiously for further developments and the effectiveness of international appeals for de-escalation.