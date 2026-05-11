Soha Ali Khan turns to Kareena Kapoor Khan for gossip, Saif for relationship advice

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about her close family bond in an interview, revealing how different members of her family help her navigate various aspects of life.

Speaking to Yuvaa on the YouTube podcast show, The Good Girls Show with Pari, Soha shared that for gossip she goes to sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and turns to brother Saif Ali Khan for relationship advice.

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“Kareena has the most irrelevant information about people you would not think cross her mind but she is a credibly observant and must be on some pretty special whatsapp groups that I would like to know about.”

Explaining why she turns to her brother for guidance on relationships, Soha said, “I go to bhai (Saif) for relationship advice because I don’t have too many friends who are men anymore. So I feel like getting a male perspective, because he’s always, not on Kunal’s side, but speaks from that lens.”

Soha added that her husband Kunal Kemmu is a calming influence and helps her during parenting meltdowns. Soha further said that fashion advice at home now comes from her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On the work front, Soha hosts a YouTube podcast show, All About Her. She was last seen in Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career.

Saif is currently awaiting the release of upcoming Netflix thriller drama Kartavya, scheduled to premiere on May 15.