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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

‘Chand Mera Dil’ trailer: Ananya Panday’s Chandni, Lakshya’s Aarav navigate complexities of love

Directed by Vivek Soni, the romance drama backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is set to hit theatres on May 22

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.05.26, 01:30 PM
Chand Mera Dil trailer

Ananya Panday, Lakshya in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ YouTube

Ananya Panday’s Chandni and Lakshya’s Aarav navigate the complexities of love in the trailer of upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-54-seconds-long video opens with Aarav seeking apology from Chandni for a mistake. The clip then offers a glimpse into their love story, tracing their journey from the innocence of first love to the realities that test it.

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The clip wraps up with Aarav describing Chandni as “just like a moon—divine, arrogant, and distant.”

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is penned by Akshat Ghildial, Rahul Nanda, Tushar Paranjape.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Resad Ajim, Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose.

On the work front, Lakshya was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Ananya is currently shooting for the second season of Prime Video series Call Me Bae.

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.

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