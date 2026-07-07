Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Ohh My Dog’ to hit theatres later this month

Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Oh My God 2 filmmaker Amit Rai, is set to hit theatres on July 31.

The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into a heartwarming story that celebrates the unconditional love and unwavering loyalty between humans and dogs.

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Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, the film also features Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra. Canine stars Oscar and Bruno play key roles alongside more than 250 dogs featured in the film.

According to the makers, Ohh My Dog explores the touching bond between a child and her canine companion while advocating for the peaceful coexistence of humans and animals.

The film aims to encourage audiences to move beyond fear and prejudice, embrace empathy and foster greater compassion for their four-legged friends.

“Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family,” Rai said.

“This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose.”