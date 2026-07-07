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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 July 2026

Explosions strike Damascus during President Macron's meeting with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa

Emmanuel Macron had entered the presidential palace to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa when the explosions happened near the Four Seasons Hotel. Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident

(AP) Published 07.07.26, 02:17 PM
France\\\'s President Emmanuel Macron meets Deputy Director for European Affairs at Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sally Shobut

France's President Emmanuel Macron meets Deputy Director for European Affairs at Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sally Shobut, as Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa receives Macron at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria, July 7, 2026. Reuters

Explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday as France's president met with his Syrian counterpart in a landmark visit.

Emmanuel Macron had entered the presidential palace to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa when the explosions happened near the Four Seasons Hotel. Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

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Syrian media reported that Macron was staying at the Four Seasons. The French president's office said he was safe and that his visit to Syria was continuing.

State media, citing an unnamed security official, reported that the two blasts in the heart of the capital were caused by explosive devices. A large plume of smoke could be seen from the site.

Footage widely circulated on social media showed a vehicle on fire and blood stains on the street.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The incident comes days after an explosive device was detonated in a cafe near the Justice Palace in Damascus, killing at least 10 people and wounding 20.

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