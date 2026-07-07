‘Solo Leveling’ film, ‘Ghost of Tsushima Legends’ announced at Crunchyroll Anime Expo 2026

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Kagurabachi emerged as some of the biggest highlights at Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2026, held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Hosted by Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore, the event also unveiled first looks, trailers and major updates for several highly anticipated upcoming series.

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Solo Leveling: Beyond the System

Following the success of Season 2, the hit anime Solo Leveling is set to continue with a new feature film Beyond the System. The upcoming film will serve as a direct continuation of the anime series, picking up after the events of Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadows.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system that enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends

Directed by Takanobu Mizuno, Ghost of Tsushima Legends is based on a popular action-adventure game that follows the story of one of the last remaining samurai as he defends his homeland of Tsushima against the Mongol Empire. The series aims to translate the game’s signature samurai aesthetic into a visually compelling, cinematic experience. Additional production details and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy At All

Set to release in early 2027, the series follows the story of a chipper high schooler, Aya, who follows rock music, and no one else seems to share her interest…until she meets a stylish yet mysterious employee at a CD shop. Dressed in black from head to toe, his taste in music is impeccable. Aya falls hard for him, not knowing her crush is actually her female classmate Mitsuki! Additional details on the series will be announced at a later time.

Kagurabachi

Based on the popular 2023 manga series, Kagurabachi follows Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man training under his father—a legendary swordsmith. After his father is tragically murdered and six powerful ‘Enchanted Blades’ are stolen by a mysterious sorcerer organisation, Chihiro embark on a bloody path of revenge.

Other new and returning series

Here U Are

The series follows Yang Yu, a university upperclassman who's loved by everyone, and Huan Li, a quiet, antisocial new student.

Fate Rewinder

Set to release in April 2027, the upcoming sci-fi mystery thriller follows heroes equipped with the Retry Eye, an ocular implanted device granting the power to rewind time.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 5

The anime continues the journey of Naofumi’s journey, who is all set to face the perilous new waves of danger that may implicate the other Cardinal Heroes.

Dengeki Daisy The upcoming romantic comedy tells the journey of an orphan whose encounter with a mysterious hacker embroils her in espionage.

Aoashi Season 2

Following his devastating junior high tournament loss and recruitment of J-League’s top managers, Ashito returns to take a second chance with his fate.

Gacha Girls Corps

Gacha Girls Corps centres around a mobile game addict, Heihachi, who gets dragged into another world after making an unusual in-game pull.

Magical Buffs

After being expelled from his guild for overshadowing its leader, Wim Strauss gets a second chance when his friend invites him to join her Nachtibelle.

The Vermilion Mask

The series follows Peru, a pupil of the legendary mask maker Gaston Roux who unintentionally killed his friends under a spell.

Overgeared

Based on the popular VR game Satisfy, Overgeared follows the journey of Grid becoming a skilled blacksmith who is capable of forging unique weapons and equipping the game's most powerful gear.