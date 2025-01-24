Shooting for Season 2 of ‘Money Heist’ prequel ‘Berlin’ begins

Shooting for the second season of Netflix’s Money Heist prequel Berlin has begun, the makers announced on Thursday. The series stars Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin, the witty elder brother of The Professor.

“There's still a lot left to be stolen. Shooting of the second season of ‘Berlin’ begins. #Berlin2,” the show’s official Instagram handle wrote alongside the announcement video featuring Pedro Alonso with a clapboard.

Berlin, created by the acclaimed duo Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, will have eight episodes. The episodes are written by Pina, Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, Lorena G. Maldonado, and Itziar San Juan. The series will be directed by a team of filmmakers including Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Jose Manuel Cravioto, who have previously worked on projects like Nowhere, Sky Rojo, El refugio atómico, and Diablero.

“The plot of this second season moves to Spain, and the new heist will take place in Seville. There, Berlin and his gang will encounter new characters such as Candela, an unpredictable and temperamental Sevillian woman played by Inma Cuesta (The Mess You Left Behind); the eccentric and hedonistic Duke of Malaga Álvaro Hermoso de Medina, played by José Luis García-Pérez (Honor); and his mysterious and refined Duchess of Malaga Genoveva Dante, played by Marta Nieto (Mother),” the makers announced in statement.

The upcoming season will also star Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez.

Spanning five seasons, Money Heist revolves around a man named The Professor who hires eight thieves to carry out a near-impossible heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. In the original series, Berlin is the Professor’s brother, whose quick wit and charm make him a key planner of the group’s heists. Berlin, who battles a rare degenerative disease in Money Heist, eventually sacrifices his life to save his team members during a heist.