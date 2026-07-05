Aamir Khan marries longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Sunday married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony held at his residence in Mumbai, attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the wedding preparations continued as planned. Close friends from the industry, including Lagaan filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, comedian-actor Vir Das, cricketer Irfan Pathan and businessman Mukesh Ambani, attended the ceremony.

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Politician Raj Thackeray and lyricist Prasoon Joshi were also present.

The ceremony was a simple affair as per a photograph shared by the actor's team. The photo shows Aamir signing the marriage document with Spratt, surrounded by family members. Spratt's son is seated between the couple, while Azad is sitting alongside the actor.

The marriage marks Aamir's third nuptial. The actor was previously married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The former couple has two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Khan had introduced Spratt to the media in 2025 on the eve of his 60th birthday, revealing that they had been in a relationship for over a year at the time.

Spratt, a professional in the beauty and wellness sector from Bengaluru, has a son from a previous marriage.