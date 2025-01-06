Paresh Rawal shares Akshay Kumar’s shirtless photo from Bhooth Bangla sets: ‘A shining star enjoying Winter Sun’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who is sharing screen with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s forthcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, posted a black-and-white photo from the sets of the upcoming film on Friday. In the photo, Akshay is seen basking shirtless in the Jaipur winter sun.

Sharing the image on his official X account, Paresh Rawal wrote, “A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOTH BANGLA!”

Akshay also shared the photo on his handle and wrote, “It is an amazing day on set... good weather and great company”.

Known for their seamless comedic timing and remarkable chemistry, Akshay and Paresh Rawal have consistently delivered memorable performances in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, and OMG. The duo’s joint return to the screen under the direction of their Hera Pheri hitmaker, Priyadarshan, has heightened anticipation for the project even more.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. Earlier, the makers had shared a poster of the film where Akshay sports a white outfit paired with a blue coat. He can be seen perching on a pillar in front of a mansion and gazing at something in the distance with a lantern in his hand.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 2 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. While Akash A Kaushik has written the story, Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan have penned the screenplay. Dialogues have been written by Rohan Shankar.