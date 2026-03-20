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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Paresh Rawal calls RJ ‘stupid’ for sarcastic post on ‘Dhurandhar 2’, draws flak online

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 102.55 crore nett across 21,728 shows on its first day in India

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.03.26, 04:54 PM
Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal File picture

Actor Paresh Rawal on Friday drew flak for calling RJ Sayema “stupid” following the latter’s social media post where she re-shared a sarcastic review of Dhurandhar 2 with a casual caption.

In the reel which was re-shared on X by Sayema, two individuals can be seen sarcastically reviewing the Aditya Dhar-directed film. “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar,” she captioned it.

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Sharing Sayema’s post on his timeline, Rawal wrote, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured . Nobody wants it.”

This drew criticism from netizens in the comment section. “Babu bhaiya apni ijjat kaa faluda karwate huye,” one of them wrote with a reference to the actor’s Hera Pheri character. “BTW she is not a reporter but a RJ. And guess what you are not an actor but a stooge,” came another comment.

“Hard to believe you are the same man who once commanded respect on screen. Now it’s just bitterness, trolling, and a desperate need to stay relevant,” another X user said. “Who wants you?? You are a comedian in movies and in real life also,” added a netizen.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the Indian box office after opening to record-breaking numbers.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 102.55 crore nett across 21,728 shows on its first day in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film’s India gross has stood at Rs 172.63 crore, while overseas collections contributed Rs 64 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to Rs 236.63 crore gross.

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