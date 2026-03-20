Paresh Rawal calls RJ ‘stupid’ for sarcastic post on ‘Dhurandhar 2’, draws flak online

Actor Paresh Rawal on Friday drew flak for calling RJ Sayema “stupid” following the latter’s social media post where she re-shared a sarcastic review of Dhurandhar 2 with a casual caption.

In the reel which was re-shared on X by Sayema, two individuals can be seen sarcastically reviewing the Aditya Dhar-directed film. “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar,” she captioned it.

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Sharing Sayema’s post on his timeline, Rawal wrote, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured . Nobody wants it.”

This drew criticism from netizens in the comment section. “Babu bhaiya apni ijjat kaa faluda karwate huye,” one of them wrote with a reference to the actor’s Hera Pheri character. “BTW she is not a reporter but a RJ. And guess what you are not an actor but a stooge,” came another comment.

“Hard to believe you are the same man who once commanded respect on screen. Now it’s just bitterness, trolling, and a desperate need to stay relevant,” another X user said. “Who wants you?? You are a comedian in movies and in real life also,” added a netizen.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the Indian box office after opening to record-breaking numbers.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 102.55 crore nett across 21,728 shows on its first day in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film’s India gross has stood at Rs 172.63 crore, while overseas collections contributed Rs 64 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to Rs 236.63 crore gross.