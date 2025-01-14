In Pictures: Tollywood stars shine at ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ trailer launch

The trailer for Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei was launched at a star-studded event at Town Hall in Kolkata on Monday. Accompanying the filmmaker at the launch party were members of the cast — all dressed in black and white. Produced by SVF, this adaptation of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla will hit cinemas on January 23. Here are some glimpses from Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei trailer launch.

The cast of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei pose in black-and-white outside Town Hall, Kolkata. The film revolves around 12 members of a jury deliberating on a murder trial.

Ananya Chatterjee, who plays Roopa in the film, dazzled in a white shirt paired with black trousers and a black jacket. A pair of big-rimmed glasses added to her allure.

Arjun Chakrabarty plays Koushik, a corporate employee, in Srijit’s adaptation of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla. No wonder he chose a formal ensemble for the trailer launch event.

Kanchan Mullick looked dapper in a formal black-and-white attire at Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei trailer launch

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly graced the event in a white shirt and black jacket. His character from the film is named Brajeshwar, a politician.

Koushik Sen plays the role of an elitist man with conservative views in Srijit’s upcoming film.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay essays the role of a queer person in Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. He is the only member of the jury who votes against awarding the death penalty to the accused.

Rahul Banerjee plays Sadiq in the film. Being a religious minority, his character often gets into arguments with Ritwick’s character in the film.

Ritwick Chakraborty plays Sumit, a right-wing nationalist in the upcoming film.

Sauraseni Maitra plays the only woman member of the jury apart from Ananya’s Roopa. Her character is a survivor or sexual abuse, and doesn’t trust men easily.

Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, in his first collaboration with Srijit, plays an underconfident man in the film. Serving on the jury helps him open up and voice his opinions strongly.