Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jaya Ahsan attend ‘Pokkhirajer Dim’ special screening

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Srijit Mukherji and Jaya Ahsan, were among the Tollywood celebrities who attended the special screening of Soukarya Ghosal’s Pokkhirajer Dim in Kolkata on Saturday. Here’s a look.

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay looked dapper in a classic white shirt.

While Mahabrata Basu (right) sported a black kurta on the occasion, Anumegha Banerjee (left) wore a blue dress for the event. Mahabrata plays Ghoton, while Anumegha portrays his friend Poppins in the film.

Dressed in a grey shirt, Ghosal (centre) posed for a picture with Mahabrata (right) and Anumegha (left).

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji shared a light-hearted moment with actor Anirban Bhattacharya at the screening.

Actress Jaya Ahsan looked gorgeous in a beige-and-grey sari at the event.

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty also attended the special screening. She looked gorgeous in a black-and-red ensemble.

Actress Susmita Chatterjee, known for her roles in Kacher Manush (2022) and Chengiz (2023), stunned in a white sleeveless dress.

Music composer-filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta also attended the special screening. His latest directorial Grihapravesh also hit cinemas this Friday alongside Pokkhirajer Dim.