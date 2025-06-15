MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Sunday, 15 June 2025

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jaya Ahsan attend ‘Pokkhirajer Dim’ special screening

A sequel to Soukarya Ghosal’s 2018 fantasy drama ‘Rainbow Jelly’, the film stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Mahabrata Basu and Anumegha Banerjee

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.06.25, 02:39 PM

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Srijit Mukherji and Jaya Ahsan, were among the Tollywood celebrities who attended the special screening of Soukarya Ghosal’s Pokkhirajer Dim in Kolkata on Saturday. Here’s a look.  

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay
1 8
SVF
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay looked dapper in a classic white shirt. 

Mahabrata Basu and Anumegha Banerjee
2 8
SVF

While Mahabrata Basu (right) sported a black kurta on the occasion, Anumegha Banerjee (left) wore a blue dress for the event. Mahabrata plays Ghoton, while Anumegha portrays his friend Poppins in the film.  

Soukarya Ghosal
3 8
SVF

Dressed in a grey shirt, Ghosal (centre) posed for a picture with Mahabrata (right) and Anumegha (left).  

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji shares a light-hearted moment with actor Anirban Bhattacharya at the screening.
4 8
SVF

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji shared a light-hearted moment with actor Anirban Bhattacharya at the screening.

Actress Jaya Ahsan
5 8
SVF

Actress Jaya Ahsan looked gorgeous in a beige-and-grey sari at the event.  

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty also attended the special screening. She looked gorgeous in a black-and-red ensemble.
6 8
SVF

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty also attended the special screening. She looked gorgeous in a black-and-red ensemble.  

Actress Susmita Chatterjee, known for her roles in Kacher Manush (2022) and Chengiz (2023), stunned in a white sleeveless dress.
7 8
SVF

Actress Susmita Chatterjee, known for her roles in Kacher Manush (2022) and Chengiz (2023), stunned in a white sleeveless dress.  

Music composer-filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta
8 8
SVF

Music composer-filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta also attended the special screening. His latest directorial Grihapravesh also hit cinemas this Friday alongside Pokkhirajer Dim.  

RELATED TOPICS

Pokkhirajer Dim Soukarya Ghosal Anirban Bhattacharya Jaya Ahsan Srijit Mukherji Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE