Parambrata Chattopadhyay says ‘Kahaani’ was turning point in his career, drops BTS

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay on Thursday shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with Vidya Balan from the sets of Kahaani to mark 13 years of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film.

“13 years ago… The experience of roaming through the streets of Kolkata as ‘Satyaki’ is still etched in my heart,” Parambrata, who played the role of inspector Satyaki Sinha aka Rana in the film, wrote on Instagram.

Released on March 9, 2012, Kahaani follows the story of a pregnant woman, Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), who travels from London to Kolkata in search of her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi (Indraneil Sengupta). Despite her efforts, no one she questions claims to know him, deepening the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Parambrata and Vidya were caught in a candid moment on the sets of the film shot in Kolkata.

Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Kushal Kantilal Gada, the film’s ensemble cast also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saswata Chatterjee, Kharaj Mukherjee and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

“Kahaani wasn’t just a film; it was a turning point in my journey as an actor. Time moves on, but some characters stay with you forever,” Pramabrata said in his post.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is set to make a special appearance in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. He also has Killbill Society in the pipeline.