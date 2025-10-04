‘Kaleen bhaiya ne kaleen pehen li’: Pankaj Tripathi’s new look stuns fans, Ranveer Singh reacts

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has set social media abuzz with his latest photoshoot, showcasing a striking new fashion-forward look. The pictures, which sparked speculation among fans about whether they were AI-generated or real, quickly went viral.

Adding to the buzz, Ranveer Singh praised Tripathi’s bold style statement, hailing the actor’s new avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the Mirzapur actor dropped a set of pictures, which seemed to be from a photoshoot. In the pictures, the 49-year-old actor opted for a long velvet coat in a deep emerald green. He paired up his coat with a sheer black shirt with floral embroidery and bright red dhoti pants crafted of rich brocade fabric.

He rounded off his look with a checkered flat cap. Alongside the picture carousel, the actor wrote a cryptic caption, possibly for an upcoming project.

“Ek nayi shuruyat. This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the vibe,” the actor wrote.

The post immediately garnered the attention of netizens, with many praising the actor for this ‘massive transformation’. “Are kaleen bhaiya ne khud ki hi kaleen pehen li, looking awesome,” wrote one fan in the comment section. Another comment reads, “How are you looking so young, sir? Give us tips too.”

Several Bollywood actors, including Ranveer Singh, joined the chorus and complimented Tripathi’s latest makeover.

Singh, who has often garnered attention in the past for his ‘eccentric style’ at various events, jokingly took a jibe at his own fashion sense and commented, “Arre! yeh kya, Guruji ?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye.”

Ulajh actor Gulshan Deviah commented, “Oye Punky !! Punky Oye! sir sir sir sir sir.” Tisca Chopra wrote, “Peaky Blinders India sneak peek.”

However, several netizens questioned whether Tripathi’s pictures were real or generated using AI.

“We are getting confused whether these are AI-generated or if it's really our Pankaj Tripathi,” a fan commented.

Another fan seconded, “This can’t be real! Relax, guys, AI hain.”

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s musical drama Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The actor will be next seen in Varun V. Sharma’s Parivarik ManuRanjan, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari.