MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai for an upcoming project

The yet-to-be-titled film is described as an emotional and socially relevant human drama

PTI Published 23.04.25, 02:03 PM
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi File Picture

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has once again joined hands with director Amit Rai after the success of the 2023 film "OMG 2".

The currently untitled film, rooted in Tripathi's native Bihar, is described as an emotional and socially relevant human drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the makers, the movie recently commenced shooting and will capture the essence, culture, and stories of the state like never before.

Tripathi, known for his starring turns in "Stree 2", "Mirzapur", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and "Mimi", said working with Rai after "OMG 2" feels like a natural progression.

"His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful," the National Award winner said in a statement.

Rai said collaborating with Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly.

"This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned," the filmmaker added.

Also part of the project are acclaimed actors Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and several talents from the local Bhojpuri film industry.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

OMG 2 New Film Mirzapur Stree
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Terror Revival Front’: Spotlight on TRF as sketches of Pahalgam attack suspects released

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan has got nothing to do with the Pahalgam attack, must be home-grown unrest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT