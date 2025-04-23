Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai for an upcoming project

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has once again joined hands with director Amit Rai after the success of the 2023 film "OMG 2".

The currently untitled film, rooted in Tripathi's native Bihar, is described as an emotional and socially relevant human drama.

According to the makers, the movie recently commenced shooting and will capture the essence, culture, and stories of the state like never before.

Tripathi, known for his starring turns in "Stree 2", "Mirzapur", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and "Mimi", said working with Rai after "OMG 2" feels like a natural progression.

"His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful," the National Award winner said in a statement.

Rai said collaborating with Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly.

"This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned," the filmmaker added.

Also part of the project are acclaimed actors Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and several talents from the local Bhojpuri film industry.

