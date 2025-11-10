‘Panchayat’ star Jitendra Kumar to play Pooja Bhatt’s son in new film on pigeon-flying culture

Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar is set to star alongside actress Pooja Bhatt in a new film that delves into India's traditional pigeon-flying practice, production banner Not Out Entertainment announced on Monday.

“Two power-packed performers. One deeply human story. Thrilled to announce our next film, a heartwarming story set against the backdrop of kabootar-baazi, India’s age-old pigeon-flying tradition,” the production house wrote on Instagram.

In the film, Pooja and Jitendra are set to play a mother-son-duo, the makers said.

The upcoming film is set to reunite Jitendra and co-producer Hitesh Kewalya, who previously collaborated on the 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The story is set against the backdrop of a traditional practice of training homing pigeons and flying them from rooftops. This custom persists in certain Indian neighbourhoods and among pigeon-racing communities worldwide.

Jitendra Kumar is widely acclaimed for starring in Prime Video’s comedy series Panchayat. The series also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha, Faisaal Malik, Sanvika and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

The makers recently announced a fifth season of the comedy show.

Jitendra was recently seen in a ZEE5 film, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshaas, alongside Arshad Warsi.

Pooja Bhatt, on the other hand, was last seen in Prime Video’s 2024 coming-of-age drama Big Girls Don’t Cry.