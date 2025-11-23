Palak Muchhal beams with joy at Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony

Singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal beamed with joy at the mehendi ceremony of younger brother, director-music composer Palaash Muchhal, and World Cup-winning Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, shows a photo she shared on Saturday.

“Dilwale dulhniya le jayenge,” Palak captioned her post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture shows her looking gorgeous in a blush-pink embroidered lehenga. While bride-to-be Smriti looked stunning in an ombre purple ensemble, Palaash looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a golden jacket.

According to media reports, the couple’s haldi ceremony took place on 21 November. Photographs and videos from the ceremony soon went viral online.

Smriti’s teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, and Shreyanka Patil, have actively participated in the pre-wedding festivities.

Reddy also shared a photo from Smriti’s mehendi ceremony on her Instagram story on Saturday.

A viral video from the couple’s sangeet ceremony shows the pair dancing to the beats of the 2007 chartbuster Tenu Leke.

Palaash and Smriti confirmed their engagement on 20 November. Palash, 30, shared a video of the proposal. Smriti, on the other hand, grooved to the 2006 Lage Rao Munna Bhai song Samjho Ho Hi Haya with teammates in a video shared by Rodrigues, thereby hinting that her wedding preparations were already underway.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 23 November. The ceremony will take place in Sangli, where the 29-year-old cricketer grew up.

Palaash and Smriti have reportedly been in a relationship since 2019. Palaash went to watch the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team.

Palaash is known for composing songs like Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui (2014), Sajna Ve (2016), and Nishaa (2018). He has also directed films like Ardh (2022) and Kaam Chalu Hai (2024).