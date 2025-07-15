‘Every safety protocol was followed’: Pa Ranjith breaks silence on stunt artist SM Raju’s death

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Tuesday paid a tribute to stunt artist SM Raju aka Mohan Raj, who died on the sets of the director's upcoming film Vettuvam on July 13, remembering him as a fabulous stuntman who made his industry colleagues and family proud with his art.

According to reports, Raju, 52, died in a car crash while shooting a high-octane stunt sequence in Nagapattinam.

“On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long-time colleague, Mr. Mohan Raj, on the sets of our film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam District of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend,” Ranjith said in a statement he posted on X.

Recalling the incident, the filmmaker said the day began like any other day at work — with detailed planning, safety protocols, and prayers. “A day that started with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our goodwill, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heartbreak.”

“We relied on the expertise of our stunt director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work, has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always,” the Kavundampalayam director wrote.

Calling Raju’s demise ‘devastating’, Ranjith said he would be remembered as a ‘husband, father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being.’

“He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist, and that’s how he will always stay in our memory,” Ranjith concluded.

A video of the fatal accident has surfaced online, igniting concern on social media over on-set safety practices in the film industry.

Based on new evidence, the police have revised the charges against the film crew, booking them under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct), 125 (Abetment of an offence), and 106(1) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS Act.