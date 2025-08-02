'Truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful': Musician G V Prakash on his second National Award

Musician G V Prakash on Friday said he was "blessed" and "overwhelmed" over winning the National Award for a second time.

He won the Best Music Director award for the second time, having bagged a similar honour earlier for the actor Surya-starrer Soorarai Potru.

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday.

"A blessing for the second time. I'm truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful to receive the 71st National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Vaathi," he said in a statement on 'X.' 'Vaathi' starring national award winner Dhanush is the story of a teacher bringing transformation in the lives of a set of students in a rural area. Dhanush played the titular role.

Kumar extended a "special thanks to my brother Dhanush," who chose him for the film and recalled their collaboration in films from 'Pollathavan' to the upcoming 'Idly Kadai'.

He also thanked the film's director Venky Atluri and the producers.

He said he was "immensely grateful" to his family, team of musicians, lyricists, technicians, friends and fans "who have supported me and believed in me." Actor Harish Kalyan, the lead actor in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Parking' which won three awards including the best supporting role for MS Bhaskar, lauded his co-star.

"3 National Awards for the film we put all our honesty, heart and hope into #Parking. Congratulations to my director @ImRamkumar_B on the “Best Screenplay” Award, Our very own #MSBhaskar sir on "Best Supporting Actor" Award, and to the entire team of our film #Parking on "Best Tamil Film" award," he said on 'X.' "Words can't justify my gratitude and love towards our Tamizh makkal (people) & the audience, my team, the jury and everyone who believed in this film! Thank you for all the love," he said.

Tamil film 'Parking' portrays two men's relations gone sour over a dispute regarding a parking space in their rented accommodation. Bhaskar is known to be a versatile actor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.