Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty appointed chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has been appointed chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), the apex body for cinema in the state. The appointment was announced on Friday through a government order issued by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The order also named 26 office-bearers and members of the newly constituted committee. Actor Kuku Parameswaran, who serves as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has been appointed vice-chairperson, while C Ajoy will continue as the Academy’s secretary.

The general council includes Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sithara Krishnakumar, Minhaj Meder, Sohanlal S, G S Vijayan, Shyam Pushkaran, Amal Neerad, Nikhila Vimal, B Rakesh, Sudheer Karamana, Reji M Damodaran, Saju Navodaya, N Arun, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, and Sreeganesh U.

Ex officio members comprise the KSCA treasurer; secretaries of the Cultural Affairs and Finance departments; directors of the Cultural Affairs and Information & Public Relations departments; the KSCA managing director; and directors of C-DIT and Doordarshan.

The executive board will include Pookutty, Parameswaran, the KSCA secretary and treasurer, Sohanlal, and Keezhattoor. The committee will serve a three-year term, according to the order.

The appointment follows the resignation of filmmaker Ranjith, who stepped down as KSCA chairman last year after allegations of misbehaviour were levelled against him by a Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra.