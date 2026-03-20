Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio begins shooting for Martin Scorsese’s next film

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has begun shooting for his next film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The upcoming project marks the seventh feature collaboration between the actor-director duo. They have previously worked together on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and most recently Killers of the Flower Moon.

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They have also collaborated on the 2015 short film The Audition, which featured Robert De Niro alongside DiCaprio.

DiCaprio and Scorsese shared a joint post on their respective Instagram handles on Thursday announcing the start of production. The first-look poster features DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Lawrence, set against a snowy town backdrop with a car behind them.

“What Happens at Night is now in production,” read the caption.

The film is described as “a haunted marriage drama” and reunites DiCaprio with Lawrence following their collaboration on Don’t Look Up, in which they played astronomers.

Also starring Jared Harris, the film is adapted from Peter Cameron’s novel of the same name. The story follows a married American couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a child.

The project is being produced by Scorsese under his banner Sikelia Productions, alongside DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver, in association with Apple Studios and StudioCanal.