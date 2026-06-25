‘One Piece’, ‘Ray Gunn’, ‘Ghostbusters’ among Netflix’s upcoming animation slate

Netflix Wednesday unveiled its animation slate for 2026 and beyond at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, showcasing new footage, images and updates from several upcoming projects, including Brad Bird’s long-awaited feature Ray Gunn, anime series The One Piece and Ghostbusters: Night Shift.

The streaming giant’s annual Wednesday presentation at Annecy featured appearances by filmmakers, producers and animation creators.

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Two-time Academy Award-winning director Brad Bird headlined the event alongside fellow Oscar winner and Aardman co-founder Peter Lord. The duo presented new images and previously unseen clips from Bird’s upcoming animated feature Ray Gunn, scheduled for release on December 18 this year.

Bird said the project had been in development for more than three decades.

Described as a futuristic sci-fi noir adventure, the film follows Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell), and Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson). Bird said the project drew inspiration from classic detective stories and his admiration for the film Chinatown.

Netflix also unveiled the first teaser for The One Piece, a new anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s globally popular manga series. Produced by WIT Studio, the series is slated for a global release in February 2027.

Unlike the long-running television anime, The One Piece will revisit the manga’s East Blue saga from the beginning, using modern animation technology to reimagine the early adventures of Monkey D. Luffy.

Netflix announced that veteran voice actor Mayumi Tanaka will voice Luffy in the Japanese version of the series.

Netflix also announced Ghostbusters: Night Shift, an animated young-adult series from Sony Pictures Animation scheduled for release in 2027.

Set between the original Ghostbusters films and the recent Afterlife sequels, the series follows a group of young New Yorkers dealing with a new supernatural threat in the city.

Executive producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan introduced showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan during the presentation. Amie Karp and Dan Aykroyd are also attached as executive producers.

On the feature film front, Netflix shared footage from Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory, directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan. The film features Taika Waititi as Willy Wonka and Kit Connor in a lead voice role.

The streaming platform also presented new images from Steps, which is set for a global release on November 20, and highlighted In Waves, a title acquired by Netflix that will launch globally, excluding France, on December 11.