Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani among 529 invitees for Academy membership

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 529 film professionals, including filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and costume designer Eka Lakhani, to join its 2026 membership class, a move that could make them eligible to vote for the Oscars.

The latest list of invitees also features Indian film professionals such as casting director Dilip Shankar, editor Deepa Bhatia and multiple National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad.

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Membership of the Academy carries voting rights for the Oscars, making the invitation one of the highest recognitions in the global film industry.

The Academy said the 2026 class includes 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

Other India-linked professionals invited this year include animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and technology experts Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, and visual effects professionals Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.

Academy members are eligible to vote on Oscar nominations and winners within their respective branches and, in certain categories, across the broader awards process.

If all 529 invitees accept membership, the Academy's total membership will increase to 11,319, including 10,338 voting members.

According to data released by the Academy, women account for 42 per cent of the invitees, while 56 per cent are from underrepresented communities. A total of 53 per cent of those invited come from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

The invitee list also includes actors Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Bill Skarsgard, Jenna Ortega and Josh O'Connor; Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro; filmmaker brothers Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, who earlier this year became the first recipient of the Oscar for best casting.

Weapons director Zach Cregger; Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Sara Bareilles and EJAE; managers Aleen Keshishian and Jason Weinberg; publicist Megan Moss; events producer Madelyn Hammond; and awards strategists Jonathan Epstein, Josh Haroutunian and Emily Lu Aldrich also feature in the list.

“We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy,” the organization's CEO Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

“Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”