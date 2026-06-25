Zendaya turns heads in $35 vintage Spider-Man tee at ‘Brand New Day’ photocall

Hollywood actress Zendaya attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall, held at UGC Cine Cite Bercy, in Paris, France, on Wednesday, sporting a vintage oversized $35 Spider-Man t-shirt.

As photos from the event spread online, fans were quick to take notice of Zendaya’s casual yet eye-catching ensemble. Her stylist, Law Roach, later revealed that the vintage Spider-Man tee had been sourced from eBay for $34.99.

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Sharing a screenshot of the original eBay listing on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Roach wrote, “Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune.”

The oversized T-shirt was listed as a 2XL, allowing Zendaya to style it as a dress-like silhouette. According to the eBay listing, the item was in “good, pre-owned” condition.

Following Zendaya’s photocall appearance, comparable vintage Spider-Man T-shirts have become a sought-after item online. One such listing is currently priced at $200.

Zendaya has a back-to-back lineup of films coming up. Apart from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she will also be seen in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 30.