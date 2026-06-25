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regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 June 2026

Zendaya turns heads in $35 vintage Spider-Man tee at ‘Brand New Day’ photocall

Starring Tom Holland in the titular role, the upcoming film is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 30

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.06.26, 10:32 AM
Spider-Man Brand New Day

Zendaya at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' photocall event in Paris X/ @_nahmt

Hollywood actress Zendaya attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall, held at UGC Cine Cite Bercy, in Paris, France, on Wednesday, sporting a vintage oversized $35 Spider-Man t-shirt.

As photos from the event spread online, fans were quick to take notice of Zendaya’s casual yet eye-catching ensemble. Her stylist, Law Roach, later revealed that the vintage Spider-Man tee had been sourced from eBay for $34.99.

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Sharing a screenshot of the original eBay listing on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Roach wrote, “Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune.”

The oversized T-shirt was listed as a 2XL, allowing Zendaya to style it as a dress-like silhouette. According to the eBay listing, the item was in “good, pre-owned” condition.

Following Zendaya’s photocall appearance, comparable vintage Spider-Man T-shirts have become a sought-after item online. One such listing is currently priced at $200.

Zendaya has a back-to-back lineup of films coming up. Apart from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she will also be seen in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 30.

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Zendaya Spider Man EBay Tom Holland
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