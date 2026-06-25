‘Avengers: Endgame’ retitled ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ for September re-release

Marvel Studios has retitled its blockbuster superhero film Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore for its upcoming theatrical re-release on September 25.

The re-release comes ahead of the December premiere of Marvel's next ensemble film Avengers: Doomsday, and will feature additional content for audiences returning to theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deadline, Avengers: Endgame Encore will include a custom introduction, additional new footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX releases.

The re-release will also mark the rollout of Disney's new premium large-format theatrical branding, Infinity Vision.

Disney first introduced Infinity Vision at CinemaCon, where it began discussions with theatre owners about the large-format standard. The company said the format has already attracted more than 7,500 applications from exhibitor screens worldwide seeking certification.

The studio is currently verifying those screens.

Infinity Vision's official website describes the format as a certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters, meaning moviegoers are guaranteed an exceptional film presentation. This includes big screens, with bright images and outstanding sound. When you see the INFINITY VISION badge, you know you are in for an incredible theatrical experience.

To receive Infinity Vision certification, a theatre screen must be at least 45 feet wide, feature an immersive sound system such as Dolby Atmos or 7.1 surround sound, and meet specified brightness standards for 2D and 3D presentations.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 and grossed USD 2.79 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film in cinema history behind James Cameron’s Avatar, which earned USD 2.92 billion globally.