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regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 June 2026

Guru Randhawa gym firing case: Two alleged Bishnoi gang shooters held

The accused, identified as Haqeeqat and Sagar, sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire and were overpowered

PTI Published 25.06.26, 09:48 AM
Guru Randhawa gym firing case

Guru Randhawa File Picture

Two alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with Delhi Police's Special Cell in Paschim Vihar here in connection with the firing outside a gym of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Haqeeqat and Sagar. They were on the run since the June 11 firing, the police officials said.

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With this, all four accused in the case have been arrested.

According to police, Haqeeqat and Sagar had come to west Delhi on Wednesday night to execute another crime when Special Cell teams intercepted them based on specific inputs. On seeing the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action.

The two sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire and were overpowered. Weapons were recovered from their possession, police said.

Earlier, two other accused -- Arman (19) and Tushar alias Tashu alias Pinku (21), both from Haryana's Sonipat -- were arrested by the Crime Branch in Bahadurgarh.

Investigators have said the four accused are linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be based in the United States.

In a social media post after the firing incident, Pandit had claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the post, Randhawa's gym was targeted over his closeness to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom the Bishnoi gang considers an adversary.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Bishnoi Gang Guru Randhawa Delhi Police
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