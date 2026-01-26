‘Nothing greater than the country honouring one’: Mammootty on being conferred Padma Bhushan

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan on Sunday, said he was “very happy” and that there was “nothing greater than the country honouring one”.

Fondly called ‘Mammukka’ by his fans and those close to him, the 74-year-old actor described the award as “unexpected” while speaking to a TV channel.

Wishes poured in on social media as news spread about the honour, which was conferred on Mammootty for his contributions to the field of art. “My friend Mammootty has now become Padma Bhushan Mammootty. Congratulations to my friend,” actor-politician Kamal Haasan wrote on X.

“Congratulations, Mammukka! And thank you for showing us how boundaries are broken, and challenges are taken up with a smile! You're our pride and one of a kind,” actress Manju Warrier wrote in a Facebook post.

Later, at the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, Mammootty was congratulated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Culture Minister Saji Cherian. In his address at the event, Vijayan said Mammootty had been honoured by the country with the Padma Bhushan.

“The Kerala cabinet is happy it could take part in this joyous development, as we have been recommending him for the award for the past several years. Everything has its time. Heartfelt congratulations to him. No one in the history of Indian cinema has performed such diverse characters as he has,” the Chief Minister said.

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films across languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English, in a career spanning more than five decades.

He is a recipient of three National Awards, several state awards, and two honorary doctorates, apart from Padma Shri.

Mammootty made his film debut in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. His most recent big-screen outing was Kalamkaval.