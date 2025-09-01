‘Bigg Boss 19’: No eviction in first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Kunickaa Sadanand quits as captain

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw host Salman Khan delivering relief to contestants as he announced that no eviction would take place this week. However, Salman warned that one contestant will certainly leave the house in the next week.

Seven housemates had been nominated for elimination in the opening week — Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Basir Ali, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri and Natalia.

Earlier in the episode, Salman asked Awez Darbar to reveal house secrets while pole dancing. Awez named Abhishek and Nehal as his favourite couple despite their frequent fights and described Gaurav Khanna as the most controlling participant.

The episode then turned stormy when Kunickaa announced her decision to step down as house captain. “I don’t want to be the captain. If this is how they think about me, I’m giving it up,” she said, adding that Bigg Boss could revoke her immunity for the coming week.

Kunickaa alleged she was being unfairly labelled unstable and biased by other housemates. Matters escalated when she had an argument with Farhana Bhatt. The exchange grew heated after Kunickaa dismissed her with “Talk to my hand,” prompting Farhana to retort, “Don’t take privilege of your age”.

The spat quickly turned personal, with Kunickaa calling Farhana “Kandi” and “Cheel”, while Farhana accused her of seeking attention.

Farhana had been evicted by the housemates on Day 1, deemed as unfit for the game. However, Bigg Boss had sent her to a secret room where she could watch the actions of the housemates. She returned to the house on Friday last week.

Bigg Boss 19 streams everyday on JioHotstar at 9pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30pm.