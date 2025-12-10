English glam rock band Def Leppard to perform in India next year

English glam rock band Def Leppard is set to perform in India at the third edition of Bandland next year, online ticketing platform Book My Show Live announced on Wednesday.

“We’ve heard the roar, and it’s only growing louder from here. Stay tuned. @bandlandontour,” the organisers wrote on Instagram alongside the announcement.

Bandland 2026 is also set to feature performances by bands such as Muse, train, Karnivool, The Sophs, Seribe, and Sikkim-based group Girish and the Chronicles.

“Built on riffs, grit and everything in between - This is Bandland 2026. From the sounds that have defined generations to mavericks who are currently building the movement. The calling is loud and alive in every note, step through and come home to Bandland,” the organisers of Bandland wrote on Instagram alongside a roster of the bands.

Iconic bands like Deep Purple, Avenged Sevenfold, Extreme, and The Goo Goo Dolls have performed in the last two editions of the musical festival.

The third edition of Bandland is set to take place at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru from 14 February to 15 February.

Def Leppard is one of the most influential bands to emerge from the British hard rock and heavy metal scene of the late ’70s and ’80s. Formed in Sheffield in 1977, the group became a global phenomenon for their sound that balanced hard rock and pop, shaping the genre now known as arena rock.

The band, consisting of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, is best known for their iconic hits such as Pour Some Sugar on Me, Love Bites, Photograph, Rock of Ages, and Hysteria.

With a musical career spanning more than four decades, Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.