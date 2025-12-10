Shah Rukh Khan to return with ‘Pathaan 2’? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return with a sequel to his 2023 film Pathaan, a real estate developer announced on stage recently at a Dubai event while unveiling a tower named after the actor.

The Jawan star was present at the real estate event in Dubai. The 60-year-old actor was caught off guard when the developer said, “Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai. Toh koi movie aap dekho, toh uska sequel hoga.”

The announcement comes after the release of Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar, which opened to a massive collection of Rs 200 crore at the box office.

“PATHAAN is BACK. ALL TIME GROSSER & the HIGHEST GROSSER from the Spy Universe to gets SEQUEL - #Pathaan2. #ShahRukhKhan movie likely to start next year after #Alpha release. After #Dhurandhar the expectations from Spy movies are SKY HIGH,” reads a tweet shared on X.

At the Dubai event, Shah Rukh looked back on his recent personal and professional achievements. “I have a bronze DDLJ statue in London, I’ve won a National Award, and now there’s a building in Dubai named after me. I’ve become someone my parents can look down on proudly from heaven. It’s a life-changing moment for me,” he said.

Starring Deepika Padukone as Dr. Rubina Mohsin, the female lead, and John Abraham as the antagonist Jim, Pathaan garnered over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Packed with high-octane action scenes, the spy thriller recounts Pathaan’s (Shah Rukh Khan) desperate attempts to save India from a deadly virus.

The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles with a cameo by Salman Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released theatrically on 25 January, 2023. The film made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on 22 March.

Pathaan 2 will reportedly begin filming next year. Produced by Aditya Chopra, it is the eighth film in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.