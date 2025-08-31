‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan praises Kunickaa Sadanand, reprimands Pranit More on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Salman Khan gave the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 a reality check on the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which aired on Saturday. From praising Kunickaa Sadanand’s leadership skills to calling out Nehal Chudasma’s outbursts over food, Salman set the stage for a dramatic season ahead.

The highlight of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was Salman reprimanding Pranit More for his inappropriate jokes. “I know what you have said about me, which is not right. The jokes you cracked. If you were in my place, how would you have reacted?” the host asked.

Salman also pointed out that Pranit had unfairly targeted Tanya Mittal. The remarks left Tanya in tears. She was later consoled by Kunickaa, who advised her to speak up for herself.

The mood lightened when Salman asked Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek to perform salsa dance on the song Dil Diyan Gallan. Natalia even referred to Mridul as her “jaan”, sparking rumours of a budding romance in the house.

In another segment, Salman teased music composer Amaal Mallik about his relationship status. Earlier in the week, Amaal had confessed his love for an unknown person on camera. Salman promised to bring them on the Bigg Boss stage later this season.

Salman also addressed Nehal’s emotional breakdown over food. He said her behavior came across as orchestrated to viewers. Revisiting the fight over thepla with Kunickaa, he asked Nehal why she had labeled her co-contestant “rude”, adding the the audience didn’t find Kunickaa’s behaviour problematic.

Salman praised Kunickaa’s leadership, telling her, “You’re the captain now, but you looked like a captain from the beginning.” The veteran actress became emotional as she revealed that she felt betrayed by Gaurav during the captaincy task. While Gaurav defended himself, Salman sided with Kunickaa, saying his judgment had been flawed.

The episode ended with a touch of glamour as Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joined Salman on stage to promote their film.

The contestants who are nominated for eviction this week include Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Basir Ali, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri and Natalia Janoszek.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30pm every day.