‘Gone Girl’ star Rosamund Pike to bring her latest play to Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre this weekend

British actress Rosamund Pike is set to perform her latest play Inter Alia at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre on 13 and 14 December, the organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

Theatre enthusiasts can catch the play at 4pm on 13 December and 3pm on 14 December at the Juhu-based theatre.

Pike, known for her films Gone Girl and Saltburn, stars as a smart Crown Court judge at the top of her career. Apart from her professional life, she is a karaoke fiend, loving wife and a supportive parent. However, when an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, she strives to hold her family together.

A searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity, Inter Alia premiered at the National Theatre in London this year. The play is a collaboration between Australian playwright Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin, who have also worked together on the dramatic one-woman play Prima Facie.

The play will only be available for audiences over the age of 18, as per details on online ticketing platform Book My Show. It will also be performed without any interval.

The seating for the play will be available on a first come first serve basis.

In her career of over two decades, Pike has been part of adaptations of popular books such as Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl, Jack Reacher and A Private War.

Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated actress starred in the third season of Prime Video's popular fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.