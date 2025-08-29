Nila Madhab Panda's 'Spying Stars' to compete at Busan Film Festival

"Spying Stars", a film produced by acclaimed director Nila Madhab Panda, is set to be screened at the 30th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) under a new competition section.

The festival, which has traditionally followed a non-competitive format, has launched a sweeping new section to mark its anniversary year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen films will vie for the Busan Awards across five categories — best film, best director, special jury prize, best actor and artistic contribution. The trophy has been designed by acclaimed Thai filmmaker and artist Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

“Spying Stars” is directed by Vimukthi Jayasundara, best known for winning the Caméra d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his debut feature "The Forsaken Land" (2005).

"Producing a film is not just about creation. For me, producing this film is like a spiritual journey. Vimukthi's deep reflection on the virus, nature, AI -- and his poetic connection with the metaphysical world -- makes 'Spying Stars' a powerful and timely film.

"His use of psychological layers turns this story into more than a film—it becomes an experience. Spying Stars is a journey through fear, silence, and stillness. And above all, it’s a film about finding inner freedom," Panda said in a statement.

The film follows Anandi (Indira Tiwari), a biotechnician who arrives at Hanuman Island to perform her father’s last rites but is quarantined in a remote hotel amid a pandemic in a machine-dominant world. When a mysterious star begins following her, she escapes and takes shelter with a mother and her transgender daughter.

“My film is a representation of how the tidy and so-called device-controlled world we were familiar with broke down and became an unknown and uncomfortable reality,” Jayasundara said.

“It is a liberation film that is spiritual in nature. It asks one question: in a time of pervasive voyeurism and technological control, how do we retain our humanity?” The film's cast also includes Kaushakya Fernando and Samanalee Fonseka. The film is produced by Vincent Wang and co-produced by Arfi Laamba, Katharina Suckale and Michel Klein.

"Spying Stars" is the first project from Panda’s new studio, Eleeanora Images. The banner’s upcoming slate includes three narrative features and two documentaries, with Panda set to begin work on his next directorial, scheduled to go on floors in early 2026.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.