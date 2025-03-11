MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nicole Kidman says she wishes to work with 'The White Lotus' director Mike White

The 57-year-old actress' upcoming film 'Holland' is set to stream on Prime Video from March 27

PTI Published 11.03.25, 10:59 AM
Nicole Kidman, Mike White

Nicole Kidman, Mike White TT Archives, IMDb (Photo by Fred Hayes - © WireImage.com - Image courtesy WireImage.com)

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman says she loves the hit dark comedy series "The White Lotus" and would love to work with its creator and director Mike White in future.

Kidman was at the SXSW film festival for the premiere of her upcoming film "Holland" when she was asked if wished to be part of the cast of "The White Lotus", which is currently in its third season.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love ‘The White Lotus.’ So, there you go," the Oscar winner told the IndieWire website.

The first season of "The White Lotus" premiered in 2021 on HBO, followed by season two in 2022. The third season of the series premiered on February 16.

"Holland" stars Kidman in the role of a paranoid teacher who suspects her husband of having an affair. She then sets out to discover the truth with the help of her co-worker.

The mystery thriller, directed by Mimi Cave, is set to stream on Prime Video from March 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Nicole Kidman Mike White Holland Prime Video Shows Mystery Thriller
