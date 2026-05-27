New promo for Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ teases a dark, gritty tale

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has unveiled new promotional videos for his upcoming film The Death of Robin Hood, a gritty reimagining of the classic folklore tale, directed by Michael Sarnoski and backed by A24.

The actor, who essays the role of the legendary outlaw Robin Hood, also voices the newly released promos, which offer audiences a glimpse into the dark and violent world of the period thriller.

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The film focuses on the final days of Robin Hood and explores how the famed outlaw ultimately meets his end. Joining Jackman in the cast are Bill Skarsgård as Little John, Jodie Comer, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe.

According to the official synopsis shared by A24, “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood (Jackman) finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.”

“He Is No Hero” serves as the film’s central tagline, highlighting a morally conflicted version of the iconic character.

The Death of Robin Hood will release in theatres on June 19, clashing with Toy Story 5.