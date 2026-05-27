Netflix drops fresh posters from Millie Bobby Brown-starrer ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Millie Bobby Brown’s young sleuth Enola Holmes is gearing up for marriage with the love-of-her-life in the third instalment of the eponymous Netflix series, but the ride is gonna be bumpy, show posters dropped by the streamers on Tuesday.

Streaming platform Netflix unveiled two new posters for Enola Holmes 3, offering fresh glimpses into the latest mystery involving the young detective played by Millie Bobby Brown.

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The upcoming film marks the return of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Enola’s longtime love interest.

One poster features Enola standing atop a moving carriage in a flowing white wedding dress and veil while pointing a shotgun at an unseen target, hinting at trouble surrounding her big day.

The film’s synopsis teases a story in which “personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous” than any Enola has handled before.

The second poster shows Tewkesbury sitting outside his wedding venue with a bouquet of flowers lying beside him. Partridge had earlier hinted that Enola and Tewkesbury “go through a bit of a rough patch” in the movie.

The image also features Sherlock Holmes seated in the back row, alongside Enola’s mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and Dr Watson, portrayed by Himesh Patel.

Loosely adapted from Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series, the film will take Enola to Malta as she navigates a dangerous new case.

The official logline reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before”.

The film is also expected to feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster reprising her role as Mira Troy, also known as Moriarty.

Enola Holmes 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 1.