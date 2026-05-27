Manoj Bajpayee on cine workers’ body banning Ranveer Singh: ‘Hope matter is settled soon’

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday reacted to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) “non-cooperation directive” against Ranveer Singh, saying he hopes the matter would be resolved amicably.

On Monday, FWICE said its more than four lakh members would not cooperate with Singh following his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

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Asked how the industry safeguards an actor’s position in such situations, Bajpayee said there was limited clarity about the ongoing issue between Singh and Excel Entertainment.

“I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon,”” Bajpayee said.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor.

Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, which referred the issue to FWICE for further intervention.

Don 3, the latest instalment in the popular franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and is yet to begin shooting. The producers have claimed that over Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production.

Responding to the controversy, Singh, through his spokesperson, on Monday said he continued to hold “deep respect and goodwill” for everyone associated with the film and the industry.

“Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.