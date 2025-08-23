MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 August 2025

‘Bigg Boss’ house follows a rustic, wilderness theme for Season 19; pictures inside

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is set to premiere on August 24, streaming on JioHotstar at 9pm and airing on Colors TV at 10.30pm

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.08.25, 03:35 PM
A glimpse of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house

A glimpse of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house Instagram

The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Saturday dropped a video giving viewers a tour of the house where the contestants for the upcoming 19th season will be locked up.

The design of the Bigg Boss 19 house follows a rustic, wilderness theme. The living room, filled with animal sculptures and a bull’s head above the confession room door, will host Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The garden area has been styled like a tribal council ground with a lion statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen also follows a jungle-inspired theme this year. However, it is smaller in size compared to the previous seasons.

The bedroom has undergone a change this season. Single beds have been removed. Contestants will share double beds or a three-person bed. The private bedroom is decorated with eye motifs.

The confession room now resembles a courtroom with a raised podium. A new Assembly Room has been introduced as part of the “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme. It will open only for major decisions, debates and power struggles, serving as the political centre of the house.

“Apni sarkaar banaane ek doosre se bhidenge dhurandhar, aapka swaagat karne taiyaar hai Bigg Boss ka ghar,” the makers wrote in the caption alongside the video.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV at 10.30pm on August 24. It will simultaneously stream on JioHotstar at 9pm.

RELATED TOPICS

Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Colors TV JioHotstar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-India trade deal talks still on, 'red lines' to be defended, says Jaishankar

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50%, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil
Opposition vice-presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy
Quote left Quote right

Home minister's constitutional duty is to protect the life, liberty, and property of every citizen

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT