‘Bigg Boss’ house follows a rustic, wilderness theme for Season 19; pictures inside

The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Saturday dropped a video giving viewers a tour of the house where the contestants for the upcoming 19th season will be locked up.

The design of the Bigg Boss 19 house follows a rustic, wilderness theme. The living room, filled with animal sculptures and a bull’s head above the confession room door, will host Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The garden area has been styled like a tribal council ground with a lion statue.

The kitchen also follows a jungle-inspired theme this year. However, it is smaller in size compared to the previous seasons.

The bedroom has undergone a change this season. Single beds have been removed. Contestants will share double beds or a three-person bed. The private bedroom is decorated with eye motifs.

The confession room now resembles a courtroom with a raised podium. A new Assembly Room has been introduced as part of the “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme. It will open only for major decisions, debates and power struggles, serving as the political centre of the house.

“Apni sarkaar banaane ek doosre se bhidenge dhurandhar, aapka swaagat karne taiyaar hai Bigg Boss ka ghar,” the makers wrote in the caption alongside the video.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV at 10.30pm on August 24. It will simultaneously stream on JioHotstar at 9pm.