‘Hera Pheri 3’ in legal trouble: Chennai production house alleges copyright infringement

Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Hera Pheri 3, one of the most anticipated Hindi film sequels, has landed in legal trouble after a Chennai-based production house moved Madras High Court challenging producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s claim over the franchise.

Seven Arts International Limited has filed a copyright infringement suit against Nadiadwala, asserting that it — and not him — owns the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise.

According to a report by Bar and Bench on Thursday, the production house contends that Nadiadwala was authorised to make only one Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), which became Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan.

The petition states that despite this limited authorisation, Nadiadwala went on to produce the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 and has now sold the rights of the third instalment to Akshay Kumar’s production banner Cape of Good Films.

During the proceedings, the Madras High Court also questioned Nadiadwala on whether Hera Pheri 3 is currently being made at all.

G.P. Vijayakumar, managing director of Seven Arts International, told HT City that he acquired the complete rights to the franchise from the original Malayalam film’s producers, Adithya Films, in 2022.

“They informed me that Firoz Nadiadwala had been given the right to make one Hindi version of the film. But he made a second version, which released in 2006. He is not authorised to make a sequel or prequel, or use the characters,” Vijayakumar said.

Explaining why no legal action was taken earlier, Vijayakumar added, “While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who we are close to, the second film was directed by Neeraj Vora, and the copyright holders at the time didn’t realise what happened.”

He said the alleged violation came to light only later, when the original producers and Seven Arts International reviewed the rights position. At that stage, they initially chose not to pursue legal action and instead planned to produce a new Hindi version themselves.

However, when they approached Akshay Kumar, they discovered that Nadiadwala had already sold the rights to his production house. “We sent Nadiadwala a legal notice on how he could sell something he did not own. I had no option but to move the Court,” Vijayakumar said.

Akshay Kumar’s production house and its spokesperson have said that the rights were purchased from Nadiadwala under the belief that he was the legitimate owner, as per Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is slated to direct Hera Pheri 3, said he has “no idea” about the legal dispute.