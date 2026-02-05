‘Boyfriend on Demand’ featuring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk gets a release date

Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand, featuring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk, is set to premiere on March 6, the streaming platform announced on Thursday alongside a 50-second teaser.

The clip opens with the line, “Work out by life and tired of dating, but still want romance?" and introduces the lead character Seo Mi Rae (Jisoo), a webtoon producer struggling with burnout due to her demanding job. Seo In Guk plays Park Kyeong Nam, her colleague and professional rival.

In the series, Seo Mi Rae seeks an escape from reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation called Monthly Boyfriend. The futuristic, AI-powered service allows users to create their ideal partner without the emotional complexities of real-life relationships.

Through the program, she experiences a series of dates in diverse settings, including a yacht, a beach, a traditional Korean environment, and a K-pop concert. The story explores whether any of these virtual relationships can translate into real-life romance.

Confirming the release date, Netflix wrote in the caption of its post, “Jisoo and Seo In-guk star in BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND. Coming to Netflix March 6! An exhausted webtoon producer escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she gets to experience the dates of her dreams”.

Boyfriend on Demand is directed by Kim Jung Sik. In addition to Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the cast includes Gong Min Jeung, Kim Ah Young, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook.