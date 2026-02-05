Singer LaMonte McLemore, founding member of The 5th Dimension, dies at 90

LaMonte McLemore, a founding member of the popular American vocal group The 5th Dimension, whose blend of pop and soul delivered major international hits in the 1960s and 1970s, has died. He was 90.

McLemore died on Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by family, his representative Jeremy Westby said in a statement. He died of natural causes after suffering a stroke.

The 5th Dimension won six Grammy Awards, including record of the year twice — for 1967’s Up, Up and Away and 1969’s Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In. Both songs were top 10 hits on the US pop charts. Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In, a mashup of songs from the musical Hair, spent six weeks at No. 1.

Apart from music, McLemore had a parallel career as a sports and celebrity photographer. His photographs appeared in magazines including Jet.

Born in St Louis, McLemore served in the US Navy as an aerial photographer. He later played baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system before settling in Southern California, where he pursued music and photography.

He sang in a jazz group called the Hi-Fi’s with future 5th Dimension member Marilyn McCoo. The ensemble opened for Ray Charles in 1963 but disbanded the following year.

In 1965, McLemore, McCoo, childhood friends Billy Davis Jr and Ronald Towson, and schoolteacher Florence LaRue formed a new group, initially named the Versatiles. They signed with singer Johnny Rivers’ label, Soul City Records. Rivers suggested the group adopt a more contemporary name, after which Towson proposed the 5th Dimension.

The group’s breakthrough came in 1967 with Go Where You Wanna Go, written by the Mamas & the Papas. The same year, they released Up, Up and Away, penned by Jimmy Webb, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later won four Grammy Awards, including record of the year.

McLemore is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko McLemore, daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren.