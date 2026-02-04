Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi to make acting debut with Netflix series ‘Kartavya’

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi is set to make his acting debut with upcoming Netflix series Kartavya, according to the streamer’s 2026 content slate out on Tuesday. In the series, Dwivedi stars alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal.

Sharing character posters from the series on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Dharm aur karm ke yuddh mein, kya kartavya jeet payega? Watch Kartavya, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Surprised to see Dwivedi featured in the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Wait what? Saurabh Dwivedi on Netflix..?” Echoing the same sentiment, another fan commented, “@Lallatop babu is here.”

Dwivedi, a founding editor of The Lallantop, left the platform on January 5.

Kartavya is directed by Pulkit, known for helming thriller movie Bhakshak. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the ensemble cast of the investigative drama also features Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Kartavya follows the story of a police officer (Saif Ali Khan) facing a moral dilemma when his family’s safety is at stake. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

Netflix’s content slate for 2026 also includes titles like Hum Hindustani, Ikka, Gandhari, Family Business, Toaster, Legacy, Super Subbu, Hello Bacchon, Musafir Cafe, Made in Korea, #Love, Takshakudu, Ghooskhor Pandat and Chumbak.