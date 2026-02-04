Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ gets new release date

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has been postponed and will now hit theatres on April 10, the makers said in a statement. The film was previously slated to release on March 19.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.

In an official statement, the makers said the film’s release was adjusted to avoid a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

The move is intended to give the Adivi Sesh starrer its well-deserved spotlight in theaters.

Earlier, during a press conference, Adivi had addressed the possibility of a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

“I am not nervous about the clash. I am only nervous about whether the audience will like our film or not. Life has a way of surprising people. Just two years ago, big filmmakers were telling me that people had stopped going to theatres — but look at what is happening with Dhurandhar. It has become a juggernaut,” he said.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi.

The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, marking his Telugu debut as an actor.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Adivi also has Goodachari 2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, in the pipeline.

Mrunal Thakur is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.