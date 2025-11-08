Netflix film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ bags multiple Grammy nominations for the song ‘Golden’

Netflix’s popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters has bagged five major nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards for its chartbuster song Golden.

Sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the track has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Remixed Recording.

The film was also nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

“It’s our moment, officially. Congrats to the whole KPDH fam on five Grammy nominations,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of KPop Demon Hunters featuring the characters Rumi, Zoey and Mira.

KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing the previous record-holder, Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Following its premiere on 20 June, the film emerged as the first-ever English film on the platform to remain at No. 1 overall and top the English-language movie chart in its fifth week of release.

The song Golden secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10. The film’s soundtrack album was certified Platinum by the RIAA on 8 October 2025, with sales exceeding 1 million units.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.