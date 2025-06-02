‘Stranger Things 5’: Eleven and gang take on new, darker forces in Hawkins, Upside Down

Streaming platform Netflix has offered a glimpse of what’s in store for fans in the upcoming final instalment of the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things, dropping stills from Season 5, set to premiere on November 26.

The stills, featuring the lead cast including Millie Bobby Brown, offer a peek into Hawkins and the dark world of Upside Down.

The photos hint that Eleven, Mike, Will, Jim Hopper, Steve, and the rest of the team are set to embark on a perilous mission to confront Vecna, the main antagonist.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery, Stranger Things Season 5 will release this year in three volumes.

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven akaJane Hopper in the series, is set to reprise her role in the final season. The image shows a tense Millie with a bloody nostril alongside David Harbour’s character, Jim Hopper.

Actress Sadie Sink, who played Max in the series, is seen lying unconscious on a hospital bed with Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas sitting beside her. In Season 4, Max was severely attacked by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), ending up in a coma with her bones broken and eyes blinded.

The OG partners in adventures, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery), are yet again set to return to face more challenges together. In Stranger Things, Dustin and Steve developed a strong, unconventional friendship. Their dynamic evolves from an unlikely friendship to a supportive brotherly bond.

Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler, Eleven’s loyal friend and love interest, is seen shielding other Hawkins kids from an unseen threat in one of the stills.

Winona Ryder, who plays Will and Jonathan’s mother Joyce Byers, holds a shovel as she prepares to protect those she cares about.

Noah Schnapp’s Will is set to face another terrifying ordeal in Season 5, as the monsters continue to haunt him. In the teaser, a mortified Will is seen shouting “Run”, likely warning others of nearing danger.

Actress Cara Buono, who plays Mike and Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) mother Karen Wheeler, is set to reprise her role in the upcoming season.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, will premiere on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

The episode titles for the fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series are: The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.