Boomer jokes to 'The Office' nods: Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon’s Coldplay concert moment sparks meme fest

Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon’s alleged affair with his firm’s HR head Kristin Cabot, purportedly exposed by a kiss cam at a recent Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, has become meme fodder, with posts — right from jokes on Boomers to jibes at corporate culture — flooding social media overnight.

It all started with a viral video from Coldplay’s Wednesday concert. In the short clip, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin draws attention to a couple embracing each other during the show. The man and the woman were later identified as Byron and Cabot. As the kiss cam zoomed in on the two, Byron ducked out of view, while Cabot buried her face in her hands.

Martin couldn’t help but quip, "Oh look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.”

The video soon snowballed into a meme fest. “Boomers hate remote work because it precludes them from having affairs with their colleagues,” an X user wrote.

Another quipped about the divorce laws and alimony, highlighting how adultery may prove costly.

“Imagine having so little respect for yourself and another woman' s marriage that you are okay giving yourself to a man that ducks when he's seen with you,” remarked an X user.

There were also jokes on Coldplay. An X user, impersonating Coldplay, said, “Starting from our next show we’re introducing camera free sections for people and their sidepieces.”

“Their spouses divorced lawyers RN,” wrote another X user, sharing a meme.

According to media reports, Megan Kerrigan, Andy Bryon’s wife, has dropped her husband’s surname from her Facebook profile. Megan has drawn the support of netizens in overwhelming numbers following the scandal.

“The Astronomer CEO’s wife after she saw the video from the concert,” reads the caption to a meme on X.

“Taking your cheating partner to a public concert with cameras is just wild. I pity his wife,” reads another post on X.

Sharing a still from the mockumentary sitcom The Office, a Reddit user took a dig at Byron and Cabot.

“I was there and saw it live, felt so much second hand embarrassment,” commented another Reddit user on the post.

“I got caught cheating on my wife with the Head of HR at a concert. Here are 5 things it taught me about executive leadership,” wrote an Instagram user, pretending to be Byron.

Several fake accounts were opened in Byron’s name on Instagram. The bio of one of them reads, “CEO. Father. Devoted husband/boyfriend. Avid Coldplay fan.”

Byron has been the CEO of Astronomer since July 2023. The tech firm is headquartered in New York.

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, serves as an associate director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School. Kerrigan and Byron are parents to two children.

