When Gill met Bruno: India’s cricketers team up with Manchester United stars for a sporting crossover to remember

Manchester was painted a dazzling shade of red on Sunday — not just for its football allegiance, but thanks to a head-turning crossover featuring the Indian cricket team and Manchester United stars.

At Carrington, the Red Devils’ training HQ, the two teams came together in a feel-good, boots-and-bats bonanza. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped snapshots from the meet on social media with the caption “United in Manchester”, and fans couldn’t get enough.

From Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant juggling a football with ease, to a rather surreal frame of Mohammed Siraj bowling to United’s centre-back Harry Maguire, the crossover had enough content to keep the meme lords and sports nerds equally satisfied. The moment, co-orchestrated by adidas, felt less like a PR gig and more like a sporting festival.

Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach and a self-confessed Manchester United fanboy, looked particularly at home. His frame with United’s manager Ruben Amorim has already started doing the rounds.

Adidas also shared images of cricketers and footballers striking poses that screamed Instagram gold: Gill with Bruno Fernandes, Siraj with Amad Diallo, and Jasprit Bumrah in deep discussion with Mason Mount and Maguire. A team photo featuring players and backroom staff from both squads capped off the camaraderie.

It wasn’t just high-fives and photo-ops though. Coaches from both sides reportedly exchanged ideas on team culture, leadership, and managing elite athletes.

“This activation marks a significant moment in sport,” adidas said in a statement. “It underlines our mission to go beyond gear, by uniting icons across games.”

The Indian cricket team is currently in Manchester ahead of the fourth Test against England starting July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins at Leeds and Lord’s, while India clawed back in Birmingham.

But before the heat of Test cricket resumes, this sporty love-in was a reminder that in the world of elite athletes, footballs and cricket balls can happily roll together.